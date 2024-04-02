'Fan Boys Will Never Understand': Boat Takes Potshots At Apple Products, Calls Its Products 'Better'

Boat

The tech world is highly competitive, and one component of the tech world that has become an even more tightly contested space is the one of gadgets and accessories. Homegrown brand Boat, steered by Aman Gupta has in many ways managed carve a space for itself in the market, with its popular products.

Now, the brand has decided to take on the master of the sector, Apple. In an ad campaign consisting of a series of both audio-video productions, along with digital flyer on their social media profile, Boat has taken an indirectly-direct dig at Apple products, particularly their auditory equipments or earphones. In these advertisements the firm aggressively questions the vanity surrounding the usage of Apple products.

In these campaigns, the company has laid emphasis on the quality of products, rather than brand loyalty, which according to many is essential and is perhaps at the cornerstone of the Apple paradigm. Boat even goes on to claim, that their products are better, than the one produced by the American giant.

Apple Vs Boat

Asking customers to not be 'Fan boy' and choose the product on its merit and quality, instead of being placated by the name of the brand.

Earphones are one of the those products, that have transitioned not only in its own essentiality in our daily lives, but also with its replaceability. Today, unlike before, there are myriad options, international and indigenous available.

It is much easier for customers to switch and go for another pair of wireless earpieces than before. In this climate, a brand like boat in the dearth of legacy like Apple, questions the market hegemony of the product, which according to it, may not have much to offer beyond its brand and name.

Somewhere a copy writer for boAt has gone home thinking he has 'socked it to Apple' by writing 'no fruits were harmed in making this ad'. And trade portals are reporting it as 'shots fired!'. Again, I am happy for boAt's popularity and wish them more success. Such initiatives… — bhatnaturally  🇮🇳 (@bhatnaturally) March 31, 2024

Internet users responded to this campaign in a mixed voice, as some agreed with need to move away from brand oriented thinking while buying a product, and deploy a more customer and value oriented approach to these articles, that have now become essential.

On the other hand, many seemingly disagreed with the campaign, saying what Apple offers is more than product and its quality and more to do with the ecosystem, in which one Apple products compliment each other. In addition, some also questioned boat products for their post purchase services.

As for Imagine Marketing, or boAt, in January 2022, the company filed a DRHP with SEBI for an IPO of Rs. 2,000 crores. It is said, that the company may issue their IPO this year.