National Financial Reporting Authority |

Mumbai: The government is stepping up efforts to strengthen India's financial reporting ecosystem and improve audit quality to enhance corporate transparency, investor confidence and financial accountability, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), in collaboration with the Society of Auditors, Chennai, recently organised a one-day outreach programme and workshop under the theme ‘Creating a Better Financial Reporting Ecosystem’.

Strengthening Audit Standards

More than 200 professionals participated in the workshop, which brought together audit practitioners from firms of different sizes to discuss emerging challenges, exchange industry insights and explore opportunities to improve auditing standards.

NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta highlighted the accounting profession's significant role in achieving India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision while safeguarding public interest and strengthening trust in financial disclosures. He emphasised that a robust financial reporting framework, supported by high-quality audits, plays a crucial role in attracting capital investment and supporting economic development.

Technology And Capacity Building

Gupta urged audit firms to maintain their focus on audit quality amid rapid technological advancements and evolving business requirements. He also stressed the importance of strengthening professional capabilities to effectively audit large and complex business entities.

The workshop featured specialised technical sessions covering audit strategy documentation, audit sampling, risks of material misstatements and procedures for concluding audits. These discussions aimed to enhance professional expertise and encourage stronger auditing practices across the industry.

Read Also SBI Economists Warn 50-Basis-Point RBI Rate Hike Could Hurt Financial Stability And Economic Growth

Regulatory Oversight In Focus

NFRA Full-Time Member Smita Jhingran highlighted the importance of regulatory monitoring and oversight in improving audit quality through annual inspections. Gupta and Jhingran also conducted an interactive open-house session, addressing queries from audit professionals and discussing practical challenges faced by the industry.

The Chennai workshop forms part of NFRA's broader outreach initiatives to strengthen financial reporting practices across India. Earlier, on January 10, 2026, the regulator organised a similar programme in Bengaluru in collaboration with the Karnataka State Chartered Accountants Association, reinforcing its commitment to professional development and financial transparency.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!