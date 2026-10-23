'Revive The Essence Of India': PM Modi Calls For Ancient Wisdom, Self-Reliance & Youth Power To Realise Viksit Bharat By 2047 At Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav | Video | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday outlined the philosophy behind declaring India's 75th year of independence as 'Amrit Mahotsav', viewing it as a launching pad to revive ancient values while advancing toward a developed nation by 2047.

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Addressing the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan at Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister emphasised that civil society participation is central to reviving India's ancient wisdom and realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

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Unveiling the core vision behind the national observance of 'Amrit Mahotsav', PM Modi said, "As we approached the 75th anniversary of our nation's independence, I envisioned this occasion not only as a springboard for a 'Viksit Bharat' but also as an opportunity to revive that essence of India which embraces 'Amrit' ideals—an India that, drawing upon the wisdom of countless centuries, remains deeply committed to the well-being of humanity across the ages. That is why I called for this celebration to be observed as 'Amrit Mahotsav'."

PM Modi urged citizens to stand united against divisive elements, emphasising that addressing emerging challenges and societal distortions is a shared national responsibility. He urged citizens to stand united against societal distortions and work toward self-reliance as the nation marches toward its centenary of independence in 2047, which coincides with Chinmaya Mission's own centenary year.

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"Times have changed over the past few decades. New challenges have emerged before the nation, and new distortions have appeared in society. Today, the responsibility to address these issues rests upon us all. We must unite society against the forces that seek to divide us. We need to raise awareness among our fellow citizens about the importance of self-reliance. We must engage every individual in the resolve to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047. To achieve these goals, we must become even more proactive. In 2047, when India marks 100 years of its independence, Chinmaya Mission will also be celebrating its own centenary year", he said.

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The Prime Minister praised spiritual, cultural, and social organisations for adopting 'Amrit Sankalps' during their key organisational milestones. "Numerous spiritual, cultural, and social organisations have embraced 'Amrit Sankalps' at significant milestones in their own journeys, and now, the 'Chinmaya Mission' has also joined this national endeavour—this 'Amrit Kaal'—as part of the 'Amrit Mahotsav,'" he added.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a personal remembrance of his 1993 interaction with Swami Chinmayananda, saying that seeing and interacting with a holographic projection of the revered spiritual leader made him feel transported three decades back in time.

He commended the Chinmaya Mission for aligning its 75th-anniversary celebrations with the national journey of 'Amrit Kaal' and 'Amrit Mahotsav', emphasising that empowering youth remains at the core of governance and nation-building.

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"The experience I felt in my heart upon arriving here today has been brought to life even more vividly through the use of modern technology in this event. Seeing the revered Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda in this form—and having the privilege of interacting with his holographic projection—made me feel as though I had travelled 33 years back in time. My meeting with Gurudev in Vadodara in 1993, our conversations, his affection, and his blessings—it all came flooding back before my eyes today... The core of that conversation centred on nurturing the power of the youth, and through that youth power, building a strong and capable India. A few years after meeting them, the public—who are akin to the Divine—bestowed their blessings upon me to serve as the Chief Minister of Gujarat," said PM Modi.

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The Prime Minister reflected on the significance of the event, stating that the Chinmaya Mission represents a living vision of Vedantic philosophy. "I have had the opportunity today to participate in the 'Amrit Mahotsav' of the Chinmaya Mission. It is a truly unique spiritual experience. This reflects the special affection and blessings that the saints have for me. The Chinmaya Mission is not merely an organisation; it embodies the 'Chinmaya' philosophy—a vision established by a 'Chinmaya' sage... Thus, the name of this event—the 'Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav'—being held here at Bharat Mandapam is deeply meaningful..."

Highlighting his quarter-century of continuous public service as a head of government (from Gujarat CM to PM), Modi lauded the youth wing of the Chinmaya Mission for their extensive national outreach.

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"However, for the past twenty-five years—continuously serving as the head of the government—I have dedicated myself to serving the nation to the best of my ability. Throughout this journey, the youth of the country have remained at the core of my efforts and policies. I am pleased that the youth have also taken on significant responsibilities during the 'Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav'. Many of our young associates have travelled 40,000 kilometres over the course of approximately 300 days. During this period, they have reached out to more than 1 lakh young people," he said.

Emphasising educational reforms, PM Modi noted that the National Education Policy bridges traditional Indian knowledge systems with cutting-edge technology, asserting that modern Indian education blends ancient traditions with modern scientific advancements.

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"Our education system should be aligned with the needs of a new India. To this end, we have introduced a new National Education Policy. This policy places significant emphasis on the Indian knowledge tradition, education in the mother tongue, modern science, and new technology... Today, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial serves as a source of inspiration for lakhs of visitors from across the country and the world," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)