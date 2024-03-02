Google Play Store Delists Indian Apps: From Shaadi.com To InfoEdge - Here’s Full List Of Deleted Applications

Google Play Store Delists Indian Apps |

Google recently removed several popular apps developed by ten Indian developers from its Android Play Store on Friday, March 1. The move was attributed to non-compliance with billing policies, raising concerns about the relationship between the tech giant and local internet companies.

The removal of these apps has sparked concerns between Google and Indian internet firms, highlighting the challenges faced by developers in adhering to the tech giant's regulations.

This action has reignited tensions, sparking a renewed conflict over what many in the local industry view as Google's unfair policies.

Delisted Apps

Several apps have been taken down from the Play Store, including well-known ones like Bharat Matrimony including its subsidiary apps like Telugu Matrimony, Tamil Matrimony, and Marathi Matrimony.

Additionally, dating apps such as Truly Madly and QuackQuack, along with Matrimony.com's Jodii and People Group's Shaadi.com, are among the delisted apps.

The removal extends beyond matrimony apps to include Balaji Telefilms' Altt, vernacular video-streaming platform Stage, and the audio streaming and podcast app Kuku FM. Other apps include Nauri.com, the Jeevsathi app, and 99 acres. These removals have raised questions about the reasons behind Google's actions and their impact on the accessibility of these apps to users.

Indian CEO Response to Recent Google Delisting

Shaadi.com

Anupam Mittal, a multimillionaire renowned as the founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, recently posted on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding Google's delisting of major apps from its Play Store.

In his post, Mittal wrote, "Today is a dark day for the Indian internet. Google has delisted major apps from its app store, even though legal hearings are underway at @CCI_India & @indSupremeCourt. Their false narratives and audacity show they have little regard for 🇮🇳. Make no mistake - this is the new Digital East India Co, and this #Lagaan must be stopped! Please RT and #SaveOurStartups."

Today is a dark day for India Internet. Google has delisted major apps from its app store even though legal hearings are underway @CCI_India & @indSupremeCourt Their false narratives & audacity show they have little regard for 🇮🇳 Make no mistake - this is the new Digital East… — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) March 1, 2024

Naukri.com

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, an Indian entrepreneur and the founder, as well as the executive vice chairman, of Info Edge, the parent company of Naukri.com, in his post on X wrote, "Indian companies will comply - for now. But what India needs is an App Store / Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure - like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic." He also in his post tagged @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc.

Indian companies will comply - for now. But what India needs is an App Store / Play Store that is a part of Digital Public Infrastructure - like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) March 1, 2024

Bharat Matrimony

Bharat Matrimony founder Murugavel Janakiraman responded to Google's delisting, describing, "It's a 'dark day for the Indian Internet."

Kuku FM

Lal Chand Bisu, Co-founder and CEO at Kuku FM, shared his concerns on his social media platform. In his post, he stated, "Google is the most challenging company for businesses. Our Indian startup system is entirely controlled by them. In 2019, Google delisted us for 25 days without prior notification, causing the worst days for us. Just imagine the atmosphere where the team is working daily in the office, and there is no app on the Play Store. Now, they have delisted us again, leaving us with no option but to accept their terms. This move threatens to severely impact our business, making Kuku FM unaffordable for the majority of the country. Unfortunately, when dealing with a monopoly, concerns beyond self-interest seem disregarded. It feels like we will never operate safely if our ecosystem remains under their control. We urgently need the Indian government to intervene and safeguard the startup ecosystem."

Google is the most evil company for businesses. Our Indian startup system is completely controlled by them.



Google delisted us in 2019 for 25 days without pre-notifying us. Worst days ever. Just imagine the atmosphere where the team is working daily in the office and there is no… — Lal Chand Bisu (@lcbisu) March 1, 2024

"This is so unfair. Google is using a divide-and-rule strategy here. They are talking to some companies to settle for less Google tax. They have already done a secret deal with Spotify where Spotify is not paying any Google tax. Many big companies still do not comply with Google tax guidelines but have not been delisted," he added in a further post.

This is so unfair. Google is using a divide-and-rule strategy here. They are talking to some companies to settle for less Google tax. They have already done a secret deal with Spotify where Spotify is not paying any Google tax. Many big companies still do not comply with Google… — Lal Chand Bisu (@lcbisu) March 2, 2024

Truly Madly

Snehil Khanor, the Co-founder and CEO of Truly Madly, took to his social media handle to express his concerns, stating, "Google has turned into a digital landlord of our internet, demanding a 30% TAX. Google's actions bring back memories of the East India Company and raise concerns that we might soon become digital slaves to their stringent policies. What we see today affecting a few categories could potentially expand to impact all. #EvilGoogle"

#EvilGoogle is trending at #1 on @X @elonmusk what are your thoughts on Google delisting prominent Indian apps for not following their 30% Tax policy despite clear @CCI_India order telling them not to restrict app developers from using third-party billings. pic.twitter.com/UCJSaqIFYR — Snehil Khanor (@snehilkhanor) March 1, 2024

Tdy morng we rcvd a notice from Google & in few hours our app along with @ShaadiDotCom @matrimony@99acresIndia@Naukri @STAGEdotin etc ws delisted frm playstore till we remove other payment gateways frm our app & only use google's billing & pay them 15-30% comission #EvilGoogle pic.twitter.com/ZpQv3i35xW — Snehil Khanor (@snehilkhanor) March 1, 2024