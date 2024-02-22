Google Layoff: Former Employee Alex Cohen Receives Termination Notice Via Text Amidst The Tech Giant Job Cuts

Google Layoff |

Alex Cohen, a former Google employee, shared a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) detailing how the tech giant company terminated him.

Taking to X, Alex Cohen wrote, "Sad to share that I was laid off from Google today. I was in charge of making the algorithms for Gemini as woke as possible."

Cohen added, "After complaints on Twitter surfaced today, I suddenly lost access to Hangouts and Google Drive, and my manager (he/him), texted me to let me know that i was fired"

I’m getting 12 months of severance and after that I’ll decide what to do next (seeking $2.7m TC). What a journey these past 5 months have been learning about LLMs and AI! ," he added in the post.

Cohen, was in charge of developing algorithms for Gemini, was recently laid off by the tech giant amid the ongoing job cuts.

In addition to his initial post, Cohen further shared, "Thank you everyone for all the kind words, but I'll be okay. I've been building http://spendoso.com while working at Google, as my Google job only required about 5-7 hours per week. Onwards."

Google recently implemented layoffs across various departments, including hardware, central engineering teams, and Google Assistant.

In January 2024, Kevin Bourrillion, a former Google employee and software engineer with over 19 years of service, found himself among the hundreds affected by the tech giant's announcement of workforce reduction. Despite losing his job, Bourrillion embraced the layoff after nearly two decades of dedication, expressing contentment with the situation. He viewed the job cut as an opportunity to unwind, spend quality time with family, indulge in cycling, reading, restarting drum lessons, and catching up on long-neglected hobbies.