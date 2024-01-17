 Google Layoff: Advertising Sales Team Faces 'Few Hundred' Job Cuts As Part Of Restructuring Exercise
Google had recently laid off workers in several departments, including hardware, central engineering teams, and Google Assistant.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Google Layoffs: Advertising Sales Team Faces 'Few Hundred' Job Cuts As Part Of Restructuring Exercise | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

After laying off nearly 1,000 employees last week, Google is reportedly slashing "a few hundred" more jobs in its advertising sales team as part of an ongoing restructuring exercise.

Philipp Schindler, Google's chief business officer, told staff in a memo that the fresh job cuts "were the result of changes to how Google's sales team operated", reports Business Insider.

A Google spokesperson also confirmed that "a few hundred roles globally are being eliminated" as part of the restructuring. The layoffs will primarily affect Google's Large Customer Sales (LCS) unit, a team that sells ads to large businesses.

The Google Customer Solutions team (GCS), which sells ads to smaller clients, will now become the "core" ad sales team. Google laid off some employees on its LCS team in October last year.

"Every year we go through a rigorous process to structure our team to provide the best service to our Ads customers," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"We map customers to the right specialist teams and sales channels to meet their service needs. As part of this, a few hundred roles globally are being eliminated and impacted employees will be able to apply for open roles or elsewhere at Google," the spokesperson added.

Google had recently laid off workers in several departments, including hardware, central engineering teams, and Google Assistant. In January last year, Google cut its workforce by 12,000 people, or around 6 per cent of its full-time employees. The tech giant also made other job cuts to its recruiting and news divisions later in the year.

