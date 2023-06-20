Google Considers Suppliers To Move Pixel Production To India |

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is looking for suppliers in India to assemble its Pixels smartphones. It has began conversations with companies like Lava international and Dixon technologies, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

In the fiscal year through March 2023, Apple has tripled iPhone output to more than $7 billion and has used programs to widen its supplier base in India.

India is seen as an alternative hub by many giant techs. as many companies are shifting away from China after its harsh Covid lockdown related restriction and trade war between Washington and Beijing.

This is breaking, more updates expected.