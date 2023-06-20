 Google Considers Suppliers To Move Pixel Production To India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGoogle Considers Suppliers To Move Pixel Production To India

Google Considers Suppliers To Move Pixel Production To India

In the fiscal year through March 2023, Apple has tripled iPhone output to more than $7 billion and has used programs to widen its supplier base in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Google Considers Suppliers To Move Pixel Production To India |

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is looking for suppliers in India to assemble its Pixels smartphones. It has began conversations with companies like Lava international and Dixon technologies, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

In the fiscal year through March 2023, Apple has tripled iPhone output to more than $7 billion and has used programs to widen its supplier base in India.

India is seen as an alternative hub by many giant techs. as many companies are shifting away from China after its harsh Covid lockdown related restriction and trade war between Washington and Beijing.

This is breaking, more updates expected.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Google Considers Suppliers To Move Pixel Production To India

Google Considers Suppliers To Move Pixel Production To India

Infosys Collaborates With ATP To Launch Carbon Tracker

Infosys Collaborates With ATP To Launch Carbon Tracker

Lupin Signs MoU With Government Of Maharashtra To Combat Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular...

Lupin Signs MoU With Government Of Maharashtra To Combat Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular...

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani Donates ₹315 Crore To Alma Mater IIT Bombay

Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani Donates ₹315 Crore To Alma Mater IIT Bombay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US Visit May Boost Chip Supply Deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US Visit May Boost Chip Supply Deal