Goodyear India Reports 10% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 98% In Q4 FY26

Goodyear India reported a 10 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 661.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Goodyear India Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs 661.3 crore for Q4 FY26, marking a 10 percent increase from Rs 602.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net profit rose 98 percent year-on-year to Rs 9.7 crore, compared with Rs 4.9 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax also increased to Rs 13.3 crore from Rs 6.8 crore a year earlier.

However, the company’s earnings declined sequentially from Q3 FY26 due to higher employee-related provisions during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased 9.0 percent from Rs 606.9 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit after tax fell 61 percent from Rs 24.6 crore, while profit before tax declined 60 percent from Rs 33.4 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses rose to Rs 648.0 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 573.0 crore in Q3 FY26.

Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 49.8 crore, versus Rs 50.2 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 43.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

Earnings per share declined sequentially to Rs 4.20 from Rs 10.60 in Q3 FY26. However, it improved from Rs 2.11 in the year-ago quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company said the quarter included the impact of actuarial valuation changes related to employee benefits under labour code implementation.

Goodyear India had recorded an exceptional item impact of Rs 19.8 crore in the previous quarter related to gratuity and compensated absences.

The current quarter also included an additional provision linked to labour code-related obligations. The company said the operational impact remained in line with the current quarter.

Other expenses increased to Rs 51.1 crore from Rs 39.8 crore in the previous quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations increased 24 percent to Rs 2,476 crore from Rs 2,007 crore in FY25.

Net profit for the year rose 12 percent to Rs 61.5 crore, compared with Rs 55.1 crore in the previous year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 83.2 crore against Rs 74.7 crore in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 26.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting scheduled for August 12, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited quarterly and audited annual standalone financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.