YES Bank finally says 'Yes' to other bank ATMs

The recent crisis on Yes Bank has revived the memories of demonetisation which brought the whole nation into queues outside the banks and ATMs.

People were seen standing in queues outside the ATMs to take out their hard earned money which has got locked up with the bank following the crisis.

"The bank shut down suddenly and it was announced that only 50, 000 can be taken out. When I tried to take out cash from other bank's ATMs, the attempt failed. Now, I have come here to see if I can take out the money from here," said Krishna, standing outside a Yes Bank ATM in Sector 18.

Speaking to IANS, Anil, said: "It is a time of difficulty as we are facing a lot of problems because of the lack of cash as it is becoming problematic in fulfilling our daily needs.

"However, it's not exactly same as that of demonetisation but it has brought back the memories of the dark days."

Another person standing outside the Yes Bank ATM in Sector 18, Noida, Rahul, said: "I am so disturbed as I cannot even take out my salary. I am not able to pay my house rent and because of this it becomes embarrassing to face my landlord."