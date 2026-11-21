Goldman Sachs |

Mumbai: US corporate earnings growth could lose momentum in 2027 as the artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom approaches a turning point, according to the Goldman Sachs Global Markets Outlook 2027 report. The brokerage expects S&P 500 earnings growth to moderate sharply, raising concerns over Wall Street valuations and the sustainability of AI-driven stock market gains.

S&P 500 Earnings Outlook

Goldman Sachs forecasts S&P 500 earnings growth will slow to 11% in 2027 from 36% in 2026. Despite the moderation, corporate profitability is expected to remain healthy.

The report suggests that the extraordinary earnings expansion supported by AI infrastructure spending may gradually normalise as companies reassess investment returns and financing costs.

AI Investment Reaches Turning Point

According to Goldman Sachs, the additional contribution of AI investment to US GDP is likely to peak in early 2027, although overall AI spending could continue expanding.

This transition could create greater volatility in financial markets than in the broader US economy because AI investments have disproportionately supported corporate profits and equity valuations. Since June, investors have already reduced valuations for companies directly exposed to AI infrastructure development.

Market Leadership Could Shift

Goldman Sachs believes the next phase of the AI investment cycle could favour companies demonstrating measurable financial benefits from artificial intelligence.

Market leadership may gradually shift from semiconductor manufacturers and infrastructure providers towards hyperscalers, AI-powered businesses and companies achieving productivity improvements.Non-AI sectors could also benefit if investment pressures ease and capital becomes more accessible.

Wall Street Faces Fresh Risks

The report cautioned that financial market risks could intensify if investors begin pricing in 2028, when AI investment's overall share of GDP is expected to peak. Higher borrowing costs, tighter credit conditions and weaker earnings momentum could amplify market volatility.

However, continued AI spending and positive corporate earnings growth during 2027 may provide some protection. Goldman Sachs emphasised that the biggest challenge will be determining how much of the recent corporate profit expansion can be sustained beyond the current AI investment cycle.

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