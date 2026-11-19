India's GDP Growth To Slow To 7.2% |

Mumbai: India's economic growth is projected to moderate in 2027, while rising inflation could force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase interest rates further, according to a Goldman Sachs report.

The global investment bank expects India's real GDP growth to slow to 7.2% in calendar year 2027 from an estimated 7.9% in 2026. However, improving private investment could support economic momentum.

Inflation May Reach 5.7%

Goldman Sachs forecasts India's consumer price inflation at 5.7% in 2027, compared with an estimated 4.6% in 2026. The report attributes potential inflationary pressures to El Niño-related weather disruptions and elevated input costs. Consequently, the brokerage expects the RBI repo rate to increase to 6.25% by December 2027, compared with its projected 5.75% at the end of 2026.

Rupee Outlook Improves

Goldman Sachs expects the Indian rupee to stabilise around ₹96 against the US dollar over the next 12 months. The report suggests that the worst currency pressures may have passed, supported by resilient services exports, overseas remittances and improving capital inflows.

Private Investment Gains Momentum

Corporate capital expenditure is showing encouraging signs of recovery. Capital expenditure among NSE 500 companies increased 17% year-on-year in 2026, marking its second-highest growth rate in a decade. Utilities, energy, automobiles, capital goods and materials contributed significantly to this investment expansion.

Corporate Earnings Outlook

Companies within the MSCI India index, excluding commodities, reported 16% profit growth and 21% revenue growth during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs expects corporate earnings to grow 15% annually in both 2027 and 2028.

However, rising input costs could squeeze profit margins despite stronger domestic demand. The report indicates that India's growth outlook remains resilient, although inflation risks and monetary tightening could influence investment and consumption.

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