Renewed FPI inflows and strong earnings lifted Nifty nearly 10 percent from its October close. |

New Delhi: Renewed foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows, resilient corporate earnings and sustained domestic participation are supporting Indian equities, according to a PL Wealth Management report released on Wednesday. The brokerage favours a selective approach as inflation moves above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit.

The Nifty has gained nearly 10 percent from its October close, helped by renewed foreign buying and stronger-than-expected earnings, the report said.

Earnings Broaden

Interim September quarter results for 230 companies, excluding oil marketing companies, showed profit growth of 30 percent for large-caps, 26 percent for mid-caps and 34 percent for small-caps.

About 43 percent of the companies beat expectations, while 24 percent fell short. Profits rose in 29 of the 32 sectors tracked, showing that earnings growth extended across much of the sample.

PL Wealth identified banks and financial services, IT, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, power and utilities, and manufacturing as preferred sectors, citing earnings visibility and long-term growth opportunities.

Inflation Risks

Consumer price inflation rose to 6.09 percent in October 2026, breaching the RBI’s 6 percent upper tolerance limit. Food inflation accelerated to 8.94 percent from 7.74 percent in September.

The report said a 12.6 percent monsoon deficit and possible El Niño disruptions could put further pressure on food prices. It also flagged crude oil prices and currency movements as factors that could shape the inflation outlook, alongside uncertainty over global interest rates and geopolitical risks.

PL Wealth said monetary policy could remain restrictive for longer, with any further rate adjustments depending on incoming inflation and growth data.

Investment Strategy

The report favoured large-cap and flexi-cap strategies and suggested building exposure to mid- and small-caps gradually over six to 12 months. It recommended using systematic investment plans (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs) to spread purchases over that period and reduce reliance on a single entry point.

For fixed-income allocations, PL Wealth favoured high-quality, short-duration investments. The yield on the 10-year government security stood at about 7.22 percent on November 12, down from 7.41 percent at the end of October.

The report’s preference for staggered equity purchases reflects the tension between broad-based earnings growth and the risk that persistent inflation keeps monetary policy restrictive even as foreign investors return.

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