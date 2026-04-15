ITR Filing Important Even With Zero Tax, Know Key Benefits Like TDS Refund, Loan Approval & Financial Record

Why Filing ITR Is Still Important? | File Image

Mumbai: Many people think that if their income is below the taxable limit, they do not need to file Income Tax Return (ITR). However, this is not correct. Filing ITR is not only about paying tax, but also about creating an official record of your income.

In today’s digital system, the Income Tax Department can easily track financial transactions. So, filing ITR helps you stay safe and transparent.

Benefit Of TDS Refund

Sometimes, even if your total income is not taxable, tax may still be deducted as TDS. This can happen on bank interest, freelance income, or dividends.

Read Also Why One Should File Income Tax Return When Income Is Less Than Exempt Limit

To claim this deducted amount back, filing ITR is necessary. Without filing, you cannot get your refund. So, ITR helps you recover your own money.

Helps Create Official Record

Filing ITR creates a proper record of your yearly income. This record matches with data available in AIS (Annual Information Statement) and TIS (Taxpayer Information Summary).

This makes your financial details clear and reduces the chances of receiving notices or facing issues in the future.

Useful For Loans

ITR is very important when applying for loans like home loan, car loan, or personal loan. Banks usually ask for ITR of the last 2–3 years.

Even if you did not pay tax, ITR shows your income and financial stability. This increases your chances of getting loan approval.

Helpful For Visa Applications

ITR is also required for visa applications. Many countries ask for 3–5 years of ITR records when you apply for study or work visas.

This helps them understand your financial background. Without ITR, your visa application may get rejected.

Even if you have zero tax liability, filing ITR is always a smart step. It helps in refunds, builds a financial record, and supports loan and visa approvals.