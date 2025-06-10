 Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity fell Rs 100 to Rs 97,250 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). Snapping a seven-day winning streak, silver prices plunged by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,07,100 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image |

New Delhi: Gold prices slipped Rs 110 to Rs 97,670 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday due to persistent selling by jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.5 per cent purity fell Rs 100 to Rs 97,250 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

Snapping a seven-day winning streak, silver prices plunged by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,07,100 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday.

The white metal had soared Rs 1,000 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1,08,100 per kilogram in the local markets on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By Passenger At Indore Airport (VIDEO)
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By Passenger At Indore Airport (VIDEO)
Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions
Maharashtra Allows Minority Institutions To Surrender Quota Seats After Round One Of FYJC Admissions
Read Also
Silver Soars ₹1,000 To Hit Fresh Peak Of ₹1.08 Lakh/Kg; Gold Falls ₹280/10 Grams
article-image

In the overseas markets, spot gold rose marginally to USD 3,329.12 per ounce.

"Gold prices eased on Tuesday morning trading as optimism over easing US-China trade tensions dampened safe-haven demand," Reliance Securities' Senior Research Analyst Sriram Iyer said.

Chinese and US officials on Tuesday extended the new round of trade talks in London to a second day, fuelling hopes for a deal between the world's two largest economies.

Meanwhile, spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to USD 36.64 per ounce in the global markets.

"Traders expect increased volatility in gold prices this week, driven by significant macroeconomic events, including the US inflation print and consumer sentiment data.

Read Also
Nashik Crime: Auto Rickshaw Driver Robs Canadian Passenger Of 50 Grams Of Gold, Mobile Worth ₹1.7...
article-image

"Any unexpected deviations in these data figures could influence the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate cuts, potentially impacting bullion prices in the near term," Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst, Commodities at Axis Securities, said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

ChatGPT Suffers Major Global Outage, India & US Users Hit Hardest As Errors Disrupt Access & Spark...

ChatGPT Suffers Major Global Outage, India & US Users Hit Hardest As Errors Disrupt Access & Spark...