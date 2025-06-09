Nashik Crime: Auto Rickshaw Driver Robs Canadian Passenger Of 50 Grams Of Gold, Mobile Worth ₹1.7 Lakh; Arrested | Pinterest

An incident took place in the limits of Upnagar Police Station in Nashik where a rickshaw driver snatched 50 grams of gold ornaments and a mobile phone from a passenger who had come from Canada on the pretext of helping him find a lodge. In this case, a team of Crime Branch Unit One has arrested the rickshaw driver. The name of the suspected rickshaw driver is Jagdish Dadaji Kapdanis (42, Res. Sangameshwar, Tal. Malegaon, currently Res. Kanade near Hanuman Mandir).

According to the complaint of Pradeep Gite (Resident College Road), after coming from Canada, he had drunk alcohol and was looking for a lodge. At that time, the rickshaw driver with registration number MH 15 EH 7272 helped Gite find a lodge. After that, both of them decided to drink alcohol. At that time, rickshaw driver Kapdanis made Gite drunk. Then, taking advantage of Gite's intoxication, he snatched 50 grams of gold ornaments and a mobile phone worth Rs 1.70 lakh.

A case of forced theft has been registered against the rickshaw driver at the Upnagar police station. After the case was registered, a team from the Crime Branch Unit One started investigating. According to the information received by the team's officials Appa Panwal and Ram Barde, it was revealed that Kapdanis had committed the crime. It was also learned that he was coming to Nashik from Shirdi.

Accordingly, a team of Sub-Inspector Chetan Shrivant, Havaldar Mahesh Salunke, Uttam Pawar, Ramesh Koli, Mukhtar Sheikh etc., under the guidance of the team's senior inspector Madhukar Kad, arrested Kapdanis from Pangri village. The police have seized the rickshaw used in the crime and a mobile phone from him. Kapdanis has been handed over to the Upnagar police.