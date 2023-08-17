Gold, Silver Trade In Red On August 17; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold and silver futures continue the downward trend on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Thursday morning at 10:05 am IST were trading low at Rs 58,460 down by Rs 221 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading flat at Rs 69,499 per kilogram with a loss of Rs 223.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of August 17 were at Rs 54,100 per 10 grams and Rs 73,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,100 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,020.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,250 and Rs 54,950, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,170 and Rs 59,950, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 76,200.

