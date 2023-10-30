 Gold, Silver Trade Higher On October 30; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of October 30 was at Rs 57,200 per 10 grams and Rs 74,600 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Gold and silver futures were trading higher on Monday on the MCX.

The Gold futures on Monday morning at 10:26 am IST were trading at Rs 61,330 up by Rs 174 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in December was at Rs 72,259 per kilogram with a gain of Rs 542.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,200 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,400.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,350.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,550 and Rs 62,560, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price is at Rs 78,500.

