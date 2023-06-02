Gold, silver trade higher on June 2; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Agencies

On Friday, Gold and silver prices rose after trading lower for last few session on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Friday morning at 9:30 am rose by Rs 106 at Rs 60,340 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading higher at Rs 72,822 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 228.

The price of gold and silver on June 2 were at Rs 55,700 per 10 grams and Rs 72,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850, Rs 55,750, and Rs 56,200, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,930, Rs 60,810, and Rs 61,310, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,800.

In Chennai and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,600.

The cost of 1 kg silver in Bangalore was at Rs 73,000.