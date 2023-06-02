 Gold, silver trade higher on June 2; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, silver trade higher on June 2; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver trade higher on June 2; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

The price of gold and silver on June 2 were at Rs 55,700 per 10 grams and Rs 72,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Gold, silver trade higher on June 2; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Agencies

On Friday, Gold and silver prices rose after trading lower for last few session on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The June Gold futures on Friday morning at 9:30 am rose by Rs 106 at Rs 60,340 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading higher at Rs 72,822 per kilogram, with a gain of Rs 228.

The price of gold and silver on June 2 were at Rs 55,700 per 10 grams and Rs 72,800 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,700 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,760.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,850, Rs 55,750, and Rs 56,200, respectively.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on June 2: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...
article-image

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,930, Rs 60,810, and Rs 61,310, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,800.

In Chennai and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 77,600.

The cost of 1 kg silver in Bangalore was at Rs 73,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, silver trade higher on June 2; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver trade higher on June 2; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on June 2: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on June 2: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Opening bell: Markets trade higher; Sensex at 62,609.99, Nifty at 18,554.45

Opening bell: Markets trade higher; Sensex at 62,609.99, Nifty at 18,554.45

GameChangers 2022: Shashi Sinha, IPG Mediabrands – Giving back to the industry is what keeps me...

GameChangers 2022: Shashi Sinha, IPG Mediabrands – Giving back to the industry is what keeps me...

Airlines will be asked to cap airfares on routes affected by Go First crisis, says Civil Aviation...

Airlines will be asked to cap airfares on routes affected by Go First crisis, says Civil Aviation...