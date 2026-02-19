Gold, Silver Surge On Safe-Haven Rush & Margin Cut, MCX Gold Hits ₹1,56,100

Gold and silver prices rose for the second straight session on Thursday, driven by escalating US-Iran tensions, safe-haven demand amid stalled nuclear talks, and Russia-Ukraine uncertainty, and the removal of additional margins (3 percent on gold, 7 percent on silver futures) by MCX and NSE. |

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices continued to rise for a second consecutive session on Thursday -- amid rise in geopolitical tensions, cautiousness of the US Federal Reserve stand and withdrawal of additional margins on gold and silver futures in domestic market. The US Defence Department has sent additional weaponry to the Middle East such as warships, air defences and submarines, in preparation for a possible military strike on Iran if negotiations fail, according to multiple reports.

MCX gold April futures gained 0.22 per cent to Rs 1,56,100 per 10 grams on an intra-day basis. Meanwhile, MCX silver March futures gained 0.29 per cent to Rs 2,44,971 per kg. The MCX and the NSE have withdrawn the additional margin of 3 per cent levied in Gold Futures and 7 per cent levied in Silver Futures in all contracts of all variants, with effect from Thursday.

The removal of additional margins is expected to invite higher speculative participation in the market and increase intraday activity, pushing prices higher. Further, thin liquidity because of Lunar New Year holidays in Mainland China, and several other Asian markets also acted as headwinds on the rally, market participants said.

In international markets, gold prices hovered around $5,000, while dip buying ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes was seen, while mixed economic data kept the US Fed officials' opinion on monetary policy divided, said Manav Modi, commodities analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial services Ltd. "Safe-haven demand remained supported by escalating friction between US and Iran, particularly concerns around maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside stalled nuclear negotiations and persistent uncertainty from the Russia–Ukraine conflict," the analyst said.

Fed minutes revealed that some prefer further tightening if inflation stays sticky while others signaled potential easing later in the year. The possibility of higher-for-longer rates lifted the dollar and Treasury yields, capping bullion gains. "Gold has support at Rs 1,54,400 and Rs 1,52,200 while resistance at Rs 1,56,800 and Rs 1,59,100. MCX silver has support at Rs 2,38,000 and Rs 2,32,800, and resistance is at Rs 2,49,000 and Rs 2,54,400," an analyst said. Markets remain keen on cues from the upcoming PCE inflation data and US GDP data for clearer policy direction cues.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.