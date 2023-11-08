 Gold, Silver Prices On November 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold, Silver Prices On November 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices On November 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,240 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,450.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Gold, Silver Prices On November 8; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Wednesday in India is at Rs 5,624 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,145 per gram.

The price of 22-carat gold on the morning of November 8 was at Rs 56,240 per 10 grams; Rs 61,450 for 10 gm 24-carat gold and silver at Rs 74,500 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,240 and 24-carat gold at Rs 61,450.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,400 and Rs 56,700, respectively.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,101.95, Nifty Above 19,400
article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 61,500 and Rs 61,850, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 74,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 77,500.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States

Lupin Launches Rocuronium Bromide Injection In The United States

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: CAMS Net Profit Rises To ₹83.78 Cr; Hawkins Cookers Net Profit Jumps To...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: CAMS Net Profit Rises To ₹83.78 Cr; Hawkins Cookers Net Profit Jumps To...

US International Development Finance Corporation To Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV In Sri Lanka, For USD...

US International Development Finance Corporation To Fund CWIT, Adani’s JV In Sri Lanka, For USD...

Rupee Rises 4 Paise To 83.23 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 4 Paise To 83.23 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

IRCTC Reports Record Profits In Q2 FY 2023-24, Declares Interim Dividend Of 125%

IRCTC Reports Record Profits In Q2 FY 2023-24, Declares Interim Dividend Of 125%