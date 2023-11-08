Opening Bell: Markets Trade In Green Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,101.95, Nifty Above 19,400 | File

The markets opened higher on Wednesday with Sensex at 65,101.95, up by 159.55 points and Nifty was at 19,434.65 with a jump of 27.95 points.

From sensex pack, JSW Steel, Titan, indusInd bank, Wipro, and Maruti were the major gainer in the morning session whereas HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Nestle Ind were among the laggards.

CAMS, Pidilite, Tata Power, TeamLease, Mazdock, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Lupin, RHIM, Raymond, Birla Corp, Shree Renuka Sugars, Patanjali to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Tuesday

The market on Tuesday ended on a negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 16.29 points or 0.03 per cent, to close at 64,942.40. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 5.05 points or 0.03 per cent to end the day at 19,406.70. Nifty Bank gained 118.50 points or 0.27 per cent at 43,737.90.

Global markets

On Tuesday, US stocks experienced an uptick in performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 56.94 points, representing a 0.17% rise, and reached a level of 34,152.8. The S&P 500 exhibited a gain of 12.40 points, equivalent to a 0.28% increase, closing at 4,378.38. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a significant boost, adding 121.08 points, which equated to a 0.90% increase, with the index reaching 13,639.86.

On Wednesday, Asian markets traded lower, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 75.81 points to reach 32,347.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined by 4.49 points and reached 17,665.67, while South Korea's KOSPI was down by 4.10 points, reaching 2,439.86. Gifty Nifty stood at 19,499.50, with a 41.50-point increase.

Oil prices

On Tuesday, oil prices experienced a decline of more than 4%, reaching their lowest level since late July. Brent crude futures closed below $84 a barrel for the first time since the Hamas Islamists' attack on Israel on October 7. The global benchmark settled at $81.61 a barrel, reflecting a decrease of $3.57, equivalent to 4.2%. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $77.37 a barrel, down $3.45, or 4.3%.

Rupee

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee began the trading day at the same level as the previous day, with an opening rate of 83.25 per dollar, maintaining parity with Tuesday's closing rate of 83.27.