 Gold, Silver Prices On November 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices On November 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,020.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Gold, Silver Prices On November 23; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold prices on Thursday in India is at Rs 5,685 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,202 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of November 23, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 56,850 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 62,020 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 76,000 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 56,850 and 24-carat gold at Rs 62,020.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 57,000 and Rs 57,300, respectively.

article-image

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 62,170 and Rs 62,510, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 76,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 79,000.

