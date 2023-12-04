Gold, Silver Prices On December 4; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Monday in India is at Rs 5,845 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,376 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 4, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 58,450 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,760 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 80,500 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,450 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,760.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,600 and Rs 59,150, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,910 and Rs 64,530 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 80,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 83,500.