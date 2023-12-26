Gold, Silver Prices On December 26; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Canva

Gold prices on Tuesday in India is at Rs 5,840 per gram for 22 carat, while for 24 carat, the prices is at Rs 6,371 per gram.

According to GoodReturns, on the morning of December 26, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 58,400 for 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,710 for the same quantity. Additionally, silver was reported at Rs 79,500 per kilogram.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,400 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,710.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 58,550 and Rs 58,950, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 63,860 and Rs 64,310 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 79,500.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 81,000.