 Gold Prices Touch New Record High, Crossing $3,900 Per Ounce Mark, Safe-Haven Assets In Demand Amid US Government Shutdown Uncertainty
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Prices Touch New Record High, Crossing $3,900 Per Ounce Mark, Safe-Haven Assets In Demand Amid US Government Shutdown Uncertainty

Gold Prices Touch New Record High, Crossing $3,900 Per Ounce Mark, Safe-Haven Assets In Demand Amid US Government Shutdown Uncertainty

US gold futures for December delivery also gained 0.5 per cent to $3,926.80. The rally in gold came as political uncertainty deepened in the US.Adding to the momentum, expectations are rising that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further this year.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Gold prices touched a new record high on Monday, crossing the $3,900 per ounce mark, as investors rushed to the safe-haven asset amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and expectations of more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $3,900.40 per ounce in early Asian trade after briefly hitting an all-time high of $3,919.59.

US gold futures for December delivery also gained 0.5 per cent to $3,926.80. The rally in gold came as political uncertainty deepened in the US.Adding to the momentum, expectations are rising that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further this year.

Read Also
Gold Futures Surge ₹535 To All-Time High Of ₹1,17,800 Per 10g, US Govt Shutdown Triggers...
article-image

Fed Governor Stephen Miran recently called for an aggressive rate cut plan, warning about the economic effects of the Trump administration’s policies.Gold has already jumped 49 per cent so far in 2025, after rising 27 per cent in 2024, as per the official data.

The surge has been fueled by strong central bank buying, higher demand for gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a weaker dollar, and rising retail interest as investors seek protection from global trade and geopolitical tensions.In India, physical gold demand increased last week despite record prices, as a key festival encouraged buying in the world’s second-largest gold consumer.

FPJ Shorts
JPSC JET 2024: Registration Date Extended Till October 30; Check Marking Scheme Here
JPSC JET 2024: Registration Date Extended Till October 30; Check Marking Scheme Here
Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s Richest?
Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s Richest?
West Bengal: Heavy Rain Triggers Bridge Collapse At Jaldapara Forest Lodge In Alipurduar; Kumki Elephants Rescue Stranded Tourists
West Bengal: Heavy Rain Triggers Bridge Collapse At Jaldapara Forest Lodge In Alipurduar; Kumki Elephants Rescue Stranded Tourists
India’s Services Sector Activity Remains Steady In September, With HSBC India's PMI Standing At 60.9
India’s Services Sector Activity Remains Steady In September, With HSBC India's PMI Standing At 60.9

according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) started the week at Rs 1,15,454 on last Monday, rose to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,17,332 during the week.However, the gold price fell a bit from its all-time high on Friday to end the week at Rs 1,16,954 per 10 grams, but remained Rs 1,500 higher than the last Monday price.Meanwhile, the Silver price reflects the yellow metal's journey, ending the week at Rs 1,45,610 per kg, up Rs 1,223 from Rs 1,44,387 on last Monday.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s...

Kaivalya Vohra Joins The Billionaire Club At 22, But Why Is Gen Z Still So Rare Among India’s...

India’s Services Sector Activity Remains Steady In September, With HSBC India's PMI Standing At...

India’s Services Sector Activity Remains Steady In September, With HSBC India's PMI Standing At...

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Fixes ₹266 Price Band Per Share For ₹5,300 Crore IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Fixes ₹266 Price Band Per Share For ₹5,300 Crore IPO

Canara Robeco’s ₹1,326 Cr IPO Set To Open On Oct 9, Will It Be The Mutual Fund Sector’s Big...

Canara Robeco’s ₹1,326 Cr IPO Set To Open On Oct 9, Will It Be The Mutual Fund Sector’s Big...

GST Reforms Lower Sugar Prices From 12% To 5%, Benefiting Consumers & Improving Margins For...

GST Reforms Lower Sugar Prices From 12% To 5%, Benefiting Consumers & Improving Margins For...