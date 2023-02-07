Gold prices rise; silver prices remain unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices went up by Rs 280 during Tuesday's morning trade with 10 grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 57,440, while silver prices remained unchanged during early trade with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,200.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold went up by Rs 250 and the yellow metal was trading at Rs 52,650, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide Breakdown

In Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 24 carat and 22 carat gold is sold for Rs 57,440 and Rs 52,650 respectively.

In Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22 carat gold is Rs 52,800, Rs 53,650, and Rs 52,700, respectively.

While the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru is Rs 57,590, Rs 58,530, and Rs 57,490, respectively.

Spot gold was 0.4 per cent higher at $1,873.96 per ounce, as of 0316 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Jan 6 in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,886.60.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $22.33 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $970.94 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent lower to $1,596.74.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,200.

In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg silver is Rs 74,000.

