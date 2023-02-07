Opening Bell: Indices open marginally lower; Sensex down 3 points, Nifty at 17763

e-Paper Get App
Adani Ports, Adani Entertainments, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Life were among the major gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices opened marginally lower, with Nifty at 17763

The Sensex is down 3.64 points or 0.01 percent at 60503.26 and the Nifty is down 1.60 points or 0.01 percent at 17763.

About 1,313 shares advanced, 775 shares declined, and 127 shares were unchanged.

Adani Ports, Adani Entertainments, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Life were among the major gainers on Nifty, and the top losers were Tata Steel, ITC, Hindalco, Hindustan Unilever, and Maruti.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

