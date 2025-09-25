 PM Modi Pushes 'Make In India' Initiative At UP Trade Show 2025, Highlights Strengthening Partnership With Russia
PM Modi Pushes 'Make In India' Initiative At UP Trade Show 2025, Highlights Strengthening Partnership With Russia

Stressing that the government is doubling down on its efforts towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative, PM Modi said that we aim to make 'chips to ships' in the country. The Prime Minister also informed that the first, fully indigenous AK-203 assault rifles are set to be delivered to the Army soon.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Greater Noida: Stressing that the country must become self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that despite global uncertainties, India's growth remains resilient and remarkable. During his keynote address at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 here, PM Modi said that this time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia, which means “we are further strengthening this time-tested partnership".

The Prime Minister also informed that the first, fully indigenous AK-203 assault rifles are set to be delivered to the Army soon.

The Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) is a joint venture company that has been established for the indigenous production of AK-203, named 'Sher' in India, in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The AK-203 rifles are significantly more modern compared to the AK-47 and AK-56 rifles. They are one of the most lethal rifles in the Kalashnikov series. PM Modi further stated that Indians now believe that swadeshi products are getting better, user-friendly and long-lasting.

“Hence, there should be no compromise on quality,” the Prime Minister told the gathering, adding that the country must become self-reliant and every product that can be made in India should be made here. As soon as the Prime Minister reached the venue to inaugurate the mega trade show, he took a tour of the exhibition area, where he witnessed next-generation innovations across the spectrum.

The third edition of the mega event -- envisioned under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath -- is taking place at the India Expo Centre and Mart from September 25 to 29 -- showcasing the state’s industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage.

The event focuses on showcasing industrial progress, promoting trade collaborations, and attracting investments. Attendees will include business leaders, industry experts, startups, exporters, and government officials. Over 2,400 exhibitors and 1,25,000 B2B visitors are expected to participate in the trade show.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

