 GCC-Driven Office Space Demand In India Rises 8% In First Nine Months Of 2025, Reaching 50.9 Million Square Feet
The three cities cumulatively accounted for more than half of the quarterly Grade A office space uptake. Notably, each of the three cities saw an annual demand growth of at least 40 per cent in Q3 2025, according to the report by Colliers. Bengaluru retained its dominance with 14 million sq. ft. of leasing and 27 per cent share in the overall India office space demand.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Bengaluru: Global capability centre (GCC)-driven demand of office space in India rose 8 per cent in the first nine months this year, reaching 50.9 million square feet, a report showed on Thursday. While Bengaluru continued to drive overall transaction volumes in the third quarter, Pune, Mumbai and Chennai, particularly witnessed high demand traction.

New supply across the top seven office markets remained robust in Q3 2025, with 16.6 million square feet of completions, marking a 15 per cent annual increase. Pune led the momentum with a nearly 4 times surge in quarterly completions at 4.6 million square feet, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. Conventional leasing in the first nine months of 2025 stood at 41.7 million sq ft, led primarily by the technology and BFSI sectors.

In terms of flex space activity, Bengaluru, along with Pune and Chennai, collectively accounted for nearly two-thirds of the flex space uptake in Q3 2025. “Overall, the preference for agile workplace strategies and flex space adoption continues to be on the upswing across India and can potentially account for one-fifth of the overall demand in 2025,” said Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

