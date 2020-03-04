Gold prices rise marginally to Rs 42,446 per 10 gram despite coronavirus news

Gold prices on Tuesday rose marginally to Rs 42,446 per 10 gram in Mumbai amid worries over spread of coronavirus.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on March 3, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) in Mumbai is Rs 42,446, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 42,276. While on the other hand, silver prices fell Rs 100 to Rs 44,980 per kg from Rs 45,080 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 42,446/-

995 - Rs 42,276/-

916 - Rs 38,881/-

750 - Rs 31,835/-

585 - Rs 24,831/-