Gold prices fall after rising for three days, silver rates rise marginally

Gold witnessed a muted trend on Monday and fell marginally to Rs 40,112 per 10 gram. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 40,115 per 10 gram.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on January 20 the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 40,112 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 39,951. Silver prices rose to Rs 46,640 per kg from Rs 46,635 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999- Rs 40,115/-

995 - Rs 39,954/-

916 - Rs 36,745/-

750 - Rs 30,086/-

585 - Rs 23,467/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 28, or 0.07 per cent, at Rs 39,974 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,801 lots. The yellow metal for April delivery also traded higher by Rs 15, or 0.04 per cent, at Rs 40,070 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 116 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants taking positive cues from global markets mostly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices rose 0.09 per cent to USD 1,561.70 per ounce in New York.

