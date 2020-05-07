Gold price today: Yellow metal jumps Rs 44 to Rs 45,415 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 44 to Rs 45,415 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 44, or 0.1 per cent, at Rs 45,415 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,626 lots.

The yellow metal for August delivery edged up by Rs 56, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 45,651 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,712 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices traded higher by 0.16 per cent to USD 1,691.20 per ounce in New York.