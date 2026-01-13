 ICICI Prudential Life Sees 30% Profit Jump In Q3, Builds On Steady Growth From Earlier Quarters
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessICICI Prudential Life Sees 30% Profit Jump In Q3, Builds On Steady Growth From Earlier Quarters

ICICI Prudential Life Sees 30% Profit Jump In Q3, Builds On Steady Growth From Earlier Quarters

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posted a Rs 390 crore net profit in Q3-FY2026, marking a 30 percent rise over Q2 and 19.6 percent growth from Q3 last year. The insurer saw steady gains in the value of new business, retail protection, and cost efficiency across the last three quarters.Tags- ICICI Prudential Q3 Results Life Insurance Growth

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Life’s third quarter brought stronger growth, building on consistent gains from the first half of FY2026. With higher profits, better margins, and growing new business, the company appears on a stable growth path.

Profit climbs quarter after quarter

ICICI Prudential’s profit after tax in Q1-FY2026 stood at Rs 3.03 crore, rose to Rs 299 crore in Q2, and further jumped to Rs 390 crore in Q3. The Q3 result shows a 30 percent increase over the previous quarter, supported by stronger investment income. Compared to Rs 326 crore in Q3-FY2025, this is a 19.6 percent year-on-year gain.

Read Also
Reliance Industries to double investment in Gujarat to Rs 7 lakh crore: Mukesh Ambani
article-image

Premiums and policies show mixed trends

FPJ Shorts
ICICI Prudential Life Sees 30% Profit Jump In Q3, Builds On Steady Growth From Earlier Quarters
ICICI Prudential Life Sees 30% Profit Jump In Q3, Builds On Steady Growth From Earlier Quarters
'Did She Fall Down?': Disha Patani Wears 'Dirty' Pants With Talwiinder At Mumbai Airport; Netizens React To Her Style
'Did She Fall Down?': Disha Patani Wears 'Dirty' Pants With Talwiinder At Mumbai Airport; Netizens React To Her Style
'1963 Agreement Between Pakistan And China Illegal': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's BIG Message To Beijing On Shaksgam Valley
'1963 Agreement Between Pakistan And China Illegal': Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's BIG Message To Beijing On Shaksgam Valley
Gold, Silver Prices Ease On Profit Booking After Hitting Record Highs Amid Geopolitical & Fed Probe Concerns
Gold, Silver Prices Ease On Profit Booking After Hitting Record Highs Amid Geopolitical & Fed Probe Concerns

While total premiums dipped slightly to Rs 122.26 crore in Q3 from Rs 122.97 crore in Q2, the number of policies sold rose 11.7 percent year-on-year in Q3. The annualised premium equivalent (APE) for Q3 reached Rs 2,525 crore, up from Rs 2,368 crore in Q2, reflecting improved retail sales. Retail protection APE rose to Rs 515 crore in Q3, up from Rs 463 crore in Q2.

Strong push in protection segment

Company leaders credited GST reforms and digital tools for helping push retail protection sales, which grew 40.8 percent in Q3. Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, said this segment’s growth helped boost the total retail sum assured to Rs 1.24 lakh crore—a 51.6 percent jump over Q3 last year.

Efficiency improves despite cost pressure

ICICI Prudential also improved cost efficiency. Its cost-to-total premium ratio for the savings business improved to 12.7 percent in Q3 from 13.2 percent in Q2. The overall cost ratio stood at 19.4 percent, a slight rise from Q2’s 17.5 percent, driven by input tax credit loss, but offset by digital savings. With strong profit momentum, rising protection sales, and improving efficiency, ICICI Prudential seems well positioned heading into the final quarter of FY2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Prudential Life Sees 30% Profit Jump In Q3, Builds On Steady Growth From Earlier Quarters

ICICI Prudential Life Sees 30% Profit Jump In Q3, Builds On Steady Growth From Earlier Quarters

Gold, Silver Prices Ease On Profit Booking After Hitting Record Highs Amid Geopolitical & Fed Probe...

Gold, Silver Prices Ease On Profit Booking After Hitting Record Highs Amid Geopolitical & Fed Probe...

Dixon Tech Shares Slide To 18-Month Low, Market Value Slips Below ₹70,000 Crore After Sharp...

Dixon Tech Shares Slide To 18-Month Low, Market Value Slips Below ₹70,000 Crore After Sharp...

Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes

Blinkit To Stop 10-Minute Delivery Branding After Centre Intervenes

India-EU FTA Nears Final Stage, Expected To Boost Exports, Diversify Trade Amid US Tariffs, &...

India-EU FTA Nears Final Stage, Expected To Boost Exports, Diversify Trade Amid US Tariffs, &...