Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 48,559 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Tuesday rose to Rs 48,559 from Rs 48,534 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on June 30, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 48,559, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 48,365. Meanwhile, silver also made marginal gains from Rs 48,556 to settle at Rs 48,600 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 48,559/-

995 - Rs 48,365/-

916 - Rs 44,480/-

750 - Rs 36,419/-

585 - Rs 28,407/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 86, or 0.18 per cent, at Rs 48,330 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,630 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.13 per cent higher at USD 1,783.50 per ounce in New York.