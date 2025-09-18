 Gold Declines ₹600 To ₹1,13,200 Per 10 Grams On Weak Demand In Delhi Markets; Silver Rebounds
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Declines ₹600 To ₹1,13,200 Per 10 Grams On Weak Demand In Delhi Markets; Silver Rebounds

Gold Declines ₹600 To ₹1,13,200 Per 10 Grams On Weak Demand In Delhi Markets; Silver Rebounds

Gold prices declined Rs 600 to Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday weighed down by muted local demand, according to the All India Sarafa Association. In the previous trade, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,13,800 per 10 grams.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Gold slips on weak demand in Delhi; silver prices rebound | Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 18: Gold prices declined Rs 600 to Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday weighed down by muted local demand, according to the All India Sarafa Association. In the previous trade, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,13,800 per 10 grams.

Gold 99.5 purity also down

Similarly, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also slipped by Rs 500 to Rs 1,12,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Rs 1,13,300 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Silver rebounds after decline

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations
SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations
VIDEO: Telangana Teacher Dances 'In Perfect Sync' With Students On Telugu Folk Song; Wins Hearts On Internet
VIDEO: Telangana Teacher Dances 'In Perfect Sync' With Students On Telugu Folk Song; Wins Hearts On Internet
Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case
Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case
Did Neeraj Chopra Shake Hands With Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships 2025? Here’s The truth
Did Neeraj Chopra Shake Hands With Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships 2025? Here’s The truth

On the other hand, silver prices rebounded after Wednesday's decline, by rising Rs 300 to Rs 1,31,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had dropped Rs 1,670 to Rs 1,31,200 per kg in the previous session.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Gold Slips ₹612 In Futures Trade After Fed’s Cautious Outlook Boosts Dollar, Weakens Bullion
article-image

Spot gold and silver in overseas market

In the overseas market, spot gold was trading 0.23 per cent higher at USD 3,668.33 per ounce after scaling an all-time high of USD 3,707.70 per ounce on Wednesday. Spot silver advanced 0.55 per cent to USD 41.90 per ounce.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations

SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations

Gold Declines ₹600 To ₹1,13,200 Per 10 Grams On Weak Demand In Delhi Markets; Silver Rebounds

Gold Declines ₹600 To ₹1,13,200 Per 10 Grams On Weak Demand In Delhi Markets; Silver Rebounds

EPFO Unveils ‘Passbook Lite’ For Instant PF Access, Will It Transform How You Manage Your Funds?

EPFO Unveils ‘Passbook Lite’ For Instant PF Access, Will It Transform How You Manage Your Funds?

'Despite US Slowdown, Indian Pharma Sector To See Steady FY26 Growth,' Says ICRA Report

'Despite US Slowdown, Indian Pharma Sector To See Steady FY26 Growth,' Says ICRA Report

'Penal Tariffs By US Will Not Be There Beyond November 30': Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha...

'Penal Tariffs By US Will Not Be There Beyond November 30': Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha...