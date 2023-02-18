e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold and silver prices remain unchanged

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat and 24 carat gold is at Rs 51,800 and Rs 56,510, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Gold and silver prices remain unchanged | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
On Saturday, gold prices remained unchanged, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,510. Silver prices have also remained stable, with 1 kg currently trading at Rs 68,600.

The prices of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged and was selling at Rs 51,800, according to GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,800.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 56,510.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 51,950, Rs 51,850 and Rs 52,500, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 56,660, Rs 56,560, and Rs 57,230, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 68,600.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,800.

