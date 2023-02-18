Gold and silver prices remain unchanged | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Saturday, gold prices remained unchanged, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 56,510. Silver prices have also remained stable, with 1 kg currently trading at Rs 68,600.

The prices of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged and was selling at Rs 51,800, according to GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,800.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 56,510.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 51,950, Rs 51,850 and Rs 52,500, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 56,660, Rs 56,560, and Rs 57,230, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 68,600.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,800.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)