GoI selects TCS to drive next phase of passport seva Program

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India for the second phase of the immensely popular Passport Seva Program, the country’s largest mission-critical e-governance program till date, following its successful implementation of the first phase.

Launched in 2008, the Passport Seva Program saw TCS transforming the delivery of passport-related services,digitizing the processes, and setting global benchmarks in timeliness, transparency, and reliability.

The worldclass experience delivered at the TCS-run Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) across the country made the service immensely popular and a source of national pride. Accessibility was further enhanced by extending the service through designated post offices and through Indian missions and posts across the world.

In the next phase of the program, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop innovative new solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports and further enhance the citizen experience using technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, advance data analytics, chatbots, auto-response,natural language processing, and the cloud.

“TCS has been playing a vital role in building a Digital India, driving transformation programs of national importance. Our partnership with MEA over the last decade has become a benchmark in public-private partnership for citizen services. We are pleased to be selected for the next phase of the Passport Seva Programand look forward to driving further innovations and improving citizen experiences using our contextual knowledge and digital technologies,” said Tej Bhatla, Business Unit Head, Public Sector, TCS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:46 PM IST