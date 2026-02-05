 Godrej Properties’ Q3 Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹60 Crore, Margin Improves Despite Revenue Dip
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGodrej Properties’ Q3 Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹60 Crore, Margin Improves Despite Revenue Dip

Godrej Properties’ Q3 Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹60 Crore, Margin Improves Despite Revenue Dip

Godrej Properties reported a 73 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 60.34 crore in Q3 FY26, with total income climbing 21.5 percent to Rupees 710.90 crore. Sequentially, the company's profit surged from Rupees 13.10 crore in Q2 and Rupees 34.85 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations grew to Rupees 268.48 crore in Q3, compared to Rupees 92.26 crore in Q2.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: In the quarter ended December 2025, Godrej Properties saw a notable year-on-year recovery with standalone revenue rising 45 percent to Rupees 268.48 crore, supported by better project execution. Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 710.90 crore, up from Rupees 585.41 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit expanded sharply to Rupees 60.34 crore from Rupees 34.85 crore a year earlier, driven by lower finance costs and strong other income.

Sequential growth builds on recovery

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations jumped over 190 percent, rising from Rupees 92.26 crore in Q2 to Rupees 268.48 crore in Q3. Total income grew 7.4 percent QoQ. Net profit surged from Rupees 13.10 crore in Q2 to Rupees 60.34 crore in Q3. The company recorded an exceptional item of Rupees 16.12 crore related to incremental employee benefit expenses due to the enactment of new labour codes. Even after accounting for this one-off, margins remained robust, indicating improving operational health.

Nine-month snapshot and momentum

FPJ Shorts
Kerala: Headmistress Of Aided School In Kollam Denied Entry For Wearing Churidar
Kerala: Headmistress Of Aided School In Kollam Denied Entry For Wearing Churidar
Godrej Properties’ Q3 Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹60 Crore, Margin Improves Despite Revenue Dip
Godrej Properties’ Q3 Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹60 Crore, Margin Improves Despite Revenue Dip
Motion Of Thanks On President's Address Passed Amid Uproar As Lok Sabha Faces Repeated Disruptions
Motion Of Thanks On President's Address Passed Amid Uproar As Lok Sabha Faces Repeated Disruptions
Chinese Woman Forgets To Turn-Off Water Tap After Shower; What Happened Overnight Will Shock You
Chinese Woman Forgets To Turn-Off Water Tap After Shower; What Happened Overnight Will Shock You

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, standalone net profit stood at Rupees 129.56 crore, down from Rupees 732.47 crore in the same period last year, primarily due to lower one-time income and reduced revenue base. Total income for 9M FY26 stood at Rupees 1,950.12 crore versus Rupees 2,800.28 crore YoY. The company allotted 21,466 equity shares under its employee stock grant scheme, indicating continued investment in talent retention as it builds scale.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Godrej Properties. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI Turns From Assistant To Competitor, How Anthropic’s Plugins Triggered India’s Biggest Tech...
AI Turns From Assistant To Competitor, How Anthropic’s Plugins Triggered India’s Biggest Tech...
Godrej Properties’ Q3 Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹60 Crore, Margin Improves Despite Revenue Dip
Godrej Properties’ Q3 Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹60 Crore, Margin Improves Despite Revenue Dip
Silver Plunges 10% To ₹2,42,000 Per Kg, Gold Falls 1.5% To ₹1,50,736 Per 10g On MCX Amid Strong...
Silver Plunges 10% To ₹2,42,000 Per Kg, Gold Falls 1.5% To ₹1,50,736 Per 10g On MCX Amid Strong...
New I-T Forms, Rules To Be Issued In Feb, Govt Prepares Taxpayers For April 2026 New Tax Act Rollout
New I-T Forms, Rules To Be Issued In Feb, Govt Prepares Taxpayers For April 2026 New Tax Act Rollout
Tata Power Q3 Results: Profit Drops 25% To ₹772 Crore, Revenue Down 9%
Tata Power Q3 Results: Profit Drops 25% To ₹772 Crore, Revenue Down 9%