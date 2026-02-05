Godrej Properties’ Q3 Net Profit Jumps 73% YoY To ₹60 Crore, Margin Improves Despite Revenue Dip

File Image |

Mumbai: In the quarter ended December 2025, Godrej Properties saw a notable year-on-year recovery with standalone revenue rising 45 percent to Rupees 268.48 crore, supported by better project execution. Total income for the quarter stood at Rupees 710.90 crore, up from Rupees 585.41 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit expanded sharply to Rupees 60.34 crore from Rupees 34.85 crore a year earlier, driven by lower finance costs and strong other income.

Godrej Properties Q3 FY26: Strong Growth in Bookings & Profits 📈🏗️ | MCap 51,601.16 Cr



• Added 3 new projects with 7.30 million sq. ft. saleable area and expected booking value of ₹8,400 Cr.

• Achieved 74% of annual booking value guidance of ₹32,500 Cr for FY26 and expects… pic.twitter.com/V8e6TjQqgu — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) February 5, 2026

Sequential growth builds on recovery

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations jumped over 190 percent, rising from Rupees 92.26 crore in Q2 to Rupees 268.48 crore in Q3. Total income grew 7.4 percent QoQ. Net profit surged from Rupees 13.10 crore in Q2 to Rupees 60.34 crore in Q3. The company recorded an exceptional item of Rupees 16.12 crore related to incremental employee benefit expenses due to the enactment of new labour codes. Even after accounting for this one-off, margins remained robust, indicating improving operational health.

Nine-month snapshot and momentum

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, standalone net profit stood at Rupees 129.56 crore, down from Rupees 732.47 crore in the same period last year, primarily due to lower one-time income and reduced revenue base. Total income for 9M FY26 stood at Rupees 1,950.12 crore versus Rupees 2,800.28 crore YoY. The company allotted 21,466 equity shares under its employee stock grant scheme, indicating continued investment in talent retention as it builds scale.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Godrej Properties. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.