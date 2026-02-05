 Parag Milk Foods Q3 FY26 Net Profit Falls 13.51% To ₹32.57 Crore Amid Rising Expenses & Commodity Inflation
Parag Milk Foods reported a 13.51 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.57 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 37.66 crore a year ago, driven by 15 percent rise in expenses to Rs 983.33 crore. Total income grew 14.8 percent to Rs 1,021.62 crore, marking highest-ever quarterly revenue. The company highlighted persistent commodity inflation, with milk prices up 20 percent YoY to Rs 40 per litre.

New Delhi: Parag Milk Foods Ltd on Thursday posted a 13.51 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.57 crore for the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher expenses. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 37.66 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 1,021.62 crore in October-December FY26 from Rs 890.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses increased over 15 per cent to Rs 983.33 crore as against Rs 852.42 crore in the period. "Q3 FY26 yet again creates a landmark quarter of more than Rs 1,000 crore with highest ever quarterly revenue," Parag Milk Foods Executive Director Akshali Shah said. The headwinds of commodity inflation are likely to continue in the foreseeable future, she said.

The commodity inflation was higher 20 per cent year-on-year and 6.5 per cent sequentially during Q3FY26 with the average milk prices inching up to Rs 40 litre, the company added. The Pune-based dairy sells milk and milk-related products in the brand name such as Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows.

