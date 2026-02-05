Parag Milk Foods Q3 FY26 Net Profit Falls 13.51% To ₹32.57 Crore Amid Rising Expenses & Commodity Inflation

File Image |

New Delhi: Parag Milk Foods Ltd on Thursday posted a 13.51 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.57 crore for the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher expenses. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 37.66 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 1,021.62 crore in October-December FY26 from Rs 890.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Parag Milk Foods Hits Record ₹1,013 Cr Revenue in Q3 FY26 📈 | MCap 3,287.88 Cr



- Highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,013 crore in Q3 FY26, up 14% year-over-year

- 8% volume growth in Q3 FY26

- Core categories (Ghee, Cheese, Paneer) grew 21% in value and 12% in volume

-… pic.twitter.com/ExpSC1JEyR — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) February 4, 2026

Expenses increased over 15 per cent to Rs 983.33 crore as against Rs 852.42 crore in the period. "Q3 FY26 yet again creates a landmark quarter of more than Rs 1,000 crore with highest ever quarterly revenue," Parag Milk Foods Executive Director Akshali Shah said. The headwinds of commodity inflation are likely to continue in the foreseeable future, she said.

The commodity inflation was higher 20 per cent year-on-year and 6.5 per cent sequentially during Q3FY26 with the average milk prices inching up to Rs 40 litre, the company added. The Pune-based dairy sells milk and milk-related products in the brand name such as Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.