India’s 20-Year Growth Supercycle Begins, BlackRock’s Fink Bets Big On India’s 8-10% Expansion Story

Mumbai: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has said that the next 20 to 25 years could belong to India, as the country is expected to see strong and steady economic growth. Speaking during a fireside chat with industrialist Mukesh Ambani on the theme 'Investing for a New Era', Fink said India is among the most attractive long-term investment destinations globally.

He explained that India’s growth story should not be seen in short cycles like quarters or single years, but as a long journey driven by structural changes, rising productivity and strong domestic demand.

Fink said India could grow at around 8 to 10 percent annually over the next decade or more if current economic trends continue. He highlighted that India’s strong domestic economy is a major strength. According to him, long-term wealth creation in any country depends on domestic savings and retirement investments.

He said foreign investment is important, but strong domestic capital participation makes an economy more stable and less dependent on global shocks.

He also praised India’s rapid digital transformation. Fink said digital payments and the digital rupee ecosystem have changed the way business and commerce work in India. He added that many countries, including developed economies, are struggling to match the pace of India’s digital adoption.

He noted that strong digital infrastructure is helping financial inclusion, improving transparency and supporting faster economic activity across sectors.

Fink stressed the need for more Indians to invest in capital markets for long-term wealth creation. He said individuals should focus on long investment horizons instead of short-term gains.

He encouraged people to participate in India’s growth by investing in strong companies and productive sectors that will benefit from the country’s long-term expansion.

On artificial intelligence, Fink said he does not see AI as a speculative bubble but as a necessary technology investment. He warned that if countries fail to invest in AI, they risk losing technological leadership.

He said AI will be highly disruptive but also critical for future competitiveness. He added that global competition, especially with China, will make technology investment even more important for long-term economic leadership.