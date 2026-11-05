Go Digit General Insurance Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises To ₹2,720 Crore, Premium Collections Decline As Combined Insurance Service Ratio Climbs To 99.8%

Go Digit General Insurance |

Mumbai: Go Digit General Insurance reported a 1.68 per cent year-on-year increase in insurance revenue to ₹2,720 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, even as premium collections declined during the period. The general insurer had recorded insurance revenue of ₹2,675 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Performance

Go Digit's insurance revenue increased by ₹45 crore during Q2 FY27 compared with the year-ago period. However, gross direct premium declined 1.2 per cent to ₹2,351 crore from ₹2,379 crore in Q2 FY26. Gross written premium fell 3.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,571 crore, compared with ₹2,667 crore previously.

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Profitability Trends

Profit before tax, excluding mark-to-market impacts, stood at ₹278 crore during the September quarter. Excluding flood-related losses, the company reported profit after tax of ₹255 crore and profit before tax of ₹341 crore. These adjusted figures provide additional insight into earnings after excluding specified impacts.

Insurance Ratio

Go Digit's combined insurance service ratio increased to 99.8 per cent from 94.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. The rise of 490 basis points indicates pressure on insurance service profitability. A ratio approaching 100 per cent suggests that insurance service expenses and related costs are nearly matching insurance service revenue.

Asset Growth

Assets under management (AUM), measured at book value, increased 15.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹24,371 crore as of September 30, 2026. The insurer had reported AUM of ₹21,019 crore at the end of September 2025.

Solvency Position

Go Digit reported a solvency ratio of 2.40 times at the end of the September quarter. The ratio is an important indicator of an insurer's financial capacity to meet policyholder obligations.

Investor Outlook

Investors will monitor premium growth, claims experience, underwriting profitability and solvency levels in subsequent quarters. Managing insurance costs while rebuilding premium momentum will remain important for the company's financial performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.

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