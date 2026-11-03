How To Choose The Best Term Insurance Plan And Life Insurance Policy For Your Family | File photo

Financial responsibilities continue even as life changes. Income, family needs, loans and future goals all play a role when deciding on life insurance. A suitable term insurance plan can provide financial protection, while the best life insurance policy can be considered based on wider financial needs. The right choice depends on factors such as income, dependents, liabilities, policy term, coverage and budget. This guide explains the key points to consider when selecting term insurance and life insurance for your family.

What to Know Before Selecting a Term Insurance and Life Insurance Plan

Choosing the best life insurance policy is not simply about finding a policy with a low premium. The cover should make sense for the financial responsibilities that need to be managed over the policy period.

Age, income, lifestyle, dependents and existing liabilities can all affect the amount of protection required. A policy that looks affordable may not provide enough cover for a family’s future needs. On the other hand, choosing a cover that is difficult to maintain can put unnecessary pressure on current finances.

For this reason, a few basic points deserve attention before selecting the best term insurance plan :

● Life stage: Age and financial responsibilities can influence the required cover and policy duration.

● Dependents: The number of family members relying on your income matters.

● Income: Premiums should fit comfortably within your financial situation.

● Liabilities: Loans and other debts should be considered while deciding the cover.

● Future goals: Education, marriage, retirement and household needs can affect the required sum assured.

A common guideline is to consider life cover of around 10 to 20 times annual income. However, this should not be treated as a fixed answer for everyone. Existing liabilities, dependents, lifestyle requirements and future financial goals also need to be considered.

The human life value method provides another way of looking at the requirement. It considers the economic value of an individual’s earning potential along with factors such as career growth, financial liabilities and long-term goals.

How to Choose the Best Term Insurance and Life Insurance for Family

The selection process becomes easier when broken into simple steps. Understand these steps and then choose the best term insurance plan and life insurance for your family:

Step 1: Work Out the Required Sum Assured

Start by looking at annual income and current financial responsibilities. Then consider assets, liabilities and future requirements.

The 10 to 20 times income guideline can provide a starting point, while the income replacement approach suggests around 10 to 15 times annual income. These should not be viewed in isolation.

Outstanding loans, the number of dependents, household expenses and future goals can change the amount required.

Step 2: Select a Suitable Policy Term

The policy term should cover the period when financial protection is most important. For someone with long-term responsibilities, a longer policy term may provide more appropriate coverage.

The aim is to maintain financial protection while significant responsibilities remain.

Step 3: Compare Coverage and Premium

A low premium can look attractive at first. However, the important point is whether the coverage is sufficient.

Compare plans based on both premium and coverage instead of choosing a policy only because it costs less. This approach can make it easier to identify the best term insurance plan that fits both financial needs and budget.

Step 4: Add Relevant Riders

Additional riders can strengthen the protection offered by the base plan. Depending on individual requirements, available options may include:

● Critical illness and disability rider

● Accidental death benefit

● Terminal illness rider

● Waiver of future premiums

● Dismemberment rider

● Return-of-premium option

The return-of-premium option can refund eligible premiums when the applicable conditions are met. However, such plans generally cost more, so the feature should be considered only when it matches the policyholder’s financial preference.

Step 5: Consider Existing Liabilities

Loans should not be overlooked while deciding the cover. If a policy ends before major repayment responsibilities are completed, the family may not have sufficient protection.

Adding outstanding liabilities to the overall financial calculation can give a more practical view of the required sum assured.

Step 6: Review the Insurer and Claim Process

Before making a decision, review the insurer’s reputation, claim settlement performance, customer support and claim process.

The objective is not simply to purchase a policy. It is to select protection that remains suitable throughout the policy period.

Final Thoughts

Choosing life insurance is ultimately about preparing for financial responsibilities that may continue for years. A thoughtful comparison of coverage, premium, policy term, liabilities and additional benefits can help families select protection that fits their needs.

For NRIs, the decision can also include factors such as payment methods, overseas documentation and the process for purchasing and managing a policy from abroad. Ageas Federal’s NRI-focused features, including Global Claim Support, Video KYC, digital servicing and NRE/NRO payment options, can support customers looking to manage their insurance needs remotely.