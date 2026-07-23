Go Digit General Insurance Reports ₹86.39 Crore Q1 FY27 Standalone Net Profit

Mumbai: Go Digit General Insurance Ltd on Thursday reported a standalone net profit after tax of ₹86.39 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, ending 30 June 2026. This is a decrease from the ₹149.42 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's total standalone income for the quarter was ₹2,359.36 crore. This represents a decline from ₹3,111.71 crore in the previous quarter, but an increase from ₹2,179.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Expenses and Underwriting Results

Total expenses for the quarter amounted to ₹2,288.97 crore. The underwriting profit/(loss) for the period was a loss of ₹28.20 crore, which is higher than the loss of ₹19.97 crore in the preceding quarter.

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Equity and EPS

Paid-up equity capital stood at ₹924.60 crore as of 30 June 2026. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) before extraordinary items was ₹0.93 for the quarter, down from ₹1.62 in the previous quarter.

Annual General Meeting Rescheduled

The company's Board of Directors approved the rescheduling of its Tenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) from Thursday, 6 August 2026, to Tuesday, 18 August 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (IST). The AGM will be held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means.

Important Dates for AGM

For the rescheduled AGM, the cut-off date for e-Voting is Tuesday, 11 August 2026. The last date and time for speaker registration is Monday, 17 August 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (IST).

Actuarial Valuation

The actuarial valuation of liabilities, including Claims Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR), Claims Incurred But Not Enough Reported (IBNER), and Premium Deficiency Reserve (PDR), was certified by the company’s Appointed Actuary. The valuation as of 30 June 2026 is based on statistical methods in accordance with IRDAI guidelines.

Regulatory Compliance

Go Digit General Insurance stated that its expenses relating to the insurance business exceeded regulatory limits specified by IRDAI regulations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company has submitted the required information to IRDAI for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, seeking forbearance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.