Sugarcane Survey To Go Digital As Trained Teams Use GPS To Upload Real-Time Crop Data

Sugarcane field | Photo: Representative Image

Lucknow: On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the sugarcane survey policy has been issued. Under this, the Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Department will conduct a GPS-based survey of sugarcane crops. This GPS survey will begin on May 1 and continue until June 30, 2026. Information about the survey will be sent to all registered sugarcane farmers through mobile SMS three days in advance.

The sugarcane survey team will include one government sugarcane supervisor and one sugar mill employee. They will also be trained prior to the survey. The presence of the farmer will be mandatory during the survey. The team will visit the farmer’s field and, using GPS, will directly upload production data to the department’s server.

After the survey, details such as the field area, sugarcane variety, and other information will also be sent to farmers via SMS.

Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Commissioner Veena Kumari Meena stated that the sugarcane survey policy for the crushing season 2026-27 has been issued. The survey work will commence on May 1 and be completed by June 30.

She also informed that the verification of any surveyed land of a sugarcane farmer can be done through the Revenue Department’s website [www.upbhulekh.gov.in](http://www.upbhulekh.gov.in). Sugar mills will upload the final survey data directly to the departmental website online and will also display it on their own websites.

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According to the department, registration of new members (farmers) will also be carried out during the sugarcane survey. Only those farmers registered by September 30, 2026 will be eligible to supply sugarcane.

Applications for yield enhancement will be accepted from the time of the survey until September 30, 2026. For this, a fee of ₹10, ₹100, and ₹200 per farmer will be collected from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers, small farmers, and other farmers respectively.