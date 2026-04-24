Yogi Adityanath Highlights UP’s Rapid Agricultural Growth At Regional Conference In Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attended the inauguration of the Regional Agriculture Conference (North Zone) in Lucknow. On this occasion, he said that Uttar Pradesh is making remarkable progress in agricultural production.

This transformation is the result of scientific techniques, agro-climatic zone-based strategies, and coordinated efforts between the central and state governments. The “Lab to Land” concept has now been implemented on the ground in UP, directly benefiting farmers.

There has been a significant rise in agricultural growth rate, record improvement in per-hectare productivity, expansion of multi-cropping practices, and increased focus on value addition - all clear indicators of this transformation.

Chief Minister Yogi highlighted regional agricultural conferences, the establishment of international agricultural centers, strengthening of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and the role of progressive farmers as key drivers of this change. He added that Uttar Pradesh now has the potential to give a new direction to the country’s agricultural economy.

In his address, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Since different countries and regions have distinct agro-climatic zones, policies should be designed accordingly. Organizing such conferences across different zones yields positive results.”

Sharing his experiences, he mentioned that during last year’s “Viksit Krishi Abhiyan” and “Kheti Ki Baat, Khet Mein” programs, he had the opportunity to visit several districts, where he observed unprecedented enthusiasm and curiosity among farmers, agricultural scientists, and trainees associated with agricultural education.

For the first time, innovation is being directly implemented at the practical level. Earlier, research conducted in laboratories used to take a long time to reach the fields, but now the “Lab to Land” concept has become a reality, with technology reaching farms directly.

For this innovative initiative, CM Yogi expressed gratitude to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, stating that he has played a significant role in implementing this concept across the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Uttar Pradesh has immense potential in the agricultural sector; what is needed is effective leadership, which begins at the level of the Government of India and is then rapidly adopted by states. Earlier, policies remained confined to formal events, but now tangible results are visible. If farmers are provided with accurate information about schemes, they themselves are capable of achieving better outcomes.”

Referring to the situation in 2017, he noted that the state then had only 69 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), most of which were nearly inactive, with their scientists attached to other institutions.

Subsequently, with the central government’s initiative to establish 20 new KVKs and strengthen existing ones, a structured plan was implemented. Today, all KVKs are active, promoting innovation and driving agricultural development across all nine agro-climatic zones of the state through Centers of Excellence.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Agriculture now needs to be integrated with value addition.” He noted that scientists today conduct demonstrations at the local level and then implement them directly in farmers’ fields through regular visits, continuous workshops, and various outreach programs, while maintaining constant dialogue with the Government of India. As a result, the agricultural growth rate of Uttar Pradesh has increased from 8% to approximately 18%.

He added that results indicate even greater achievements are possible. At the time of independence, agriculture contributed about 41-42% to India’s economy, but this share has gradually declined. If better coordination is established between agriculture and manufacturing, the pace of development can accelerate further.

Currently, manufacturing contributes around 15-16%, while agriculture’s share has reduced to about 20-21%. Hence, there is a need to connect agriculture with value addition and to strengthen and expand new initiatives more effectively.

Chief Minister emphasized that technology can play a crucial role in the present era. He expressed gratitude to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the establishment of international centers for various products in the state.

For example, the International Rice Research Institute has been set up in Varanasi, yielding excellent results with the development of new crop varieties.

Based on different agro-climatic zones, suitable crop varieties, appropriate technologies, and the role of quality seeds in increasing production are now clearly visible. He noted with satisfaction that in some areas, paddy yield has reached up to 100 quintals per hectare, compared to 50-60 quintals earlier. He also mentioned that El Niño has impacted wheat and horticultural crops, especially mango, posing an ongoing challenge.

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Despite this, continuous efforts are needed to reduce costs, increase production, ensure timely availability of quality seeds, minimize the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, and promote natural farming practices.

Chief Minister Yogi cited the example of progressive farmer Ram Saran Verma from Barabanki, a Padma awardee. He shared that during the “Viksit Krishi Abhiyan,” he visited Verma’s farm. Though Verma describes himself as “Class 10 failed,” his expertise in farming and use of scientific methods are highly inspiring. He represents a living example of achieving higher production at lower costs.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The impact of Government of India schemes is clearly visible in Uttar Pradesh. In many districts, where farmers earlier cultivated only one crop annually, they are now producing three crops a year. Around 85-86% of the state’s land is irrigated, connectivity has improved, and farmers receive 10-12 hours of electricity - creating a favorable environment for agriculture.”

Earlier, farmers lacked proper guidance, but now they have access to information, resources, and markets. As a result, they are adopting new crops. In districts like Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Mainpuri, Hardoi, and Etah, farmers reported producing three crops annually. Even in June, maize crops were ready, and farmers were earning around ₹1 lakh per acre in profit.

Chief Minister said that government efforts, such as providing seeds, disseminating information, and establishing procurement centers, have yielded positive results. Farmers are now receiving fair prices for their produce, boosting their confidence.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh produces about 425 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, 211 lakh metric tonnes of rice, and 245 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes. Additionally, oilseed production has reached approximately 48 lakh metric tonnes, along with significant growth in vegetables and other crops.

He thanked the Prime Minister for approving the International Potato Center in Agra, which is set to begin operations soon. This region is well known for potato production, where farmers cultivate potatoes alongside two other crops and achieve strong results. The focus now is to integrate this production with value addition so that farmers can meet market demand effectively.

With the establishment of the International Potato Center, food processing units are expected to grow rapidly across central Uttar Pradesh. This will help ensure that farmers receive better prices through healthy competition.

He also noted that regional agricultural conferences are now being organized across different agro-climatic zones, with participation from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other officials. Earlier, such discussions were limited to a one-day formal conference in Delhi, but now meaningful, region-specific dialogues are taking place across zones.

The event was attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Jammu & Kashmir Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar, Punjab Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat, Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh, and Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, among others.