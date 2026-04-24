Yogi Government Boosts Sports Infrastructure With 5 New Stadiums To Empower Athletes Across Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

Lucknow: Yogi government is taking consistent and concrete steps toward the development of sports and athletes. The state will soon get 5 new sports stadiums, which will provide better facilities to players within their own districts.

Through the sports department, the government is placing special emphasis on strengthening infrastructure and ensuring improved amenities for athletes across the state.

Currently, 84 sports stadiums are operational across 71 districts in the state, while 5 new stadiums are under construction. These include a new (second) stadium in Ghazipur, and sports stadiums in Chandauli, Hapur, Sambhal, and Shamli. This will provide a stronger platform for athletes at the regional level.

In terms of construction progress, the new stadium in Ghazipur is approximately 99.9% complete, although some deficiencies pointed out by the District Magistrate are yet to be addressed. The stadium in Hapur is around 70% complete, while work in Sambhal has reached 26%, and construction has begun in Shamli. In Chandauli, the tender process for the stadium is currently underway.

These stadiums will be inaugurated only after completion and formal handover. Except for Ghazipur, the other four districts received approval for stadium construction in the financial year 2025-26. These projects will give a new direction to sports infrastructure in the state.

Yogi government’s focus is not limited to stadium construction but also extends to providing world-class facilities to athletes. Along with stadiums, the sports department is developing multipurpose halls, swimming pools, badminton and tennis courts, volleyball courts, gyms, hockey and football grounds, and athletics tracks.

The government believes that better resources and facilities will help in nurturing the talent of athletes. This will enable players from the state to perform better at state, national, and international levels and bring recognition to Uttar Pradesh.

UP Sports Director Dr. R.P. Singh said, “Better facilities are being provided to athletes across the state, and continuous efforts are being made to strengthen sports infrastructure.”

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi, construction of the 5 new sports stadiums is progressing rapidly. Once completed, these stadiums will offer modern facilities within the athletes’ own districts and provide them with better training opportunities. After the completion of these projects, athletes from Uttar Pradesh will be able to deliver improved performances not only at the state level but also at national and international platforms.