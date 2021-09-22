IT solutions provider Mouri Tech to create 10,000 new jobs in next 3 years

Mouri Tech, a global enterprise IT solutions provider, announced its commitment to contribute to the creation of job opportunities in India, a total of 10,000 new jobs in the next 3 years across domain and locations.

Out of this, the first set of 2000 new jobs will be in the FY 2021-2022.

These commitments are meant to provide the additional capacity required for the anticipated business growth over the longer term. The Company's current count stands at 3,500 employees, a 20% jump from the start of the FY. The company offers award winning AI Solutions under its flagship brand AuraSuite.ai Mouri Tech offers multi-domain IT solutions across the industries and has a wide range of innovative products for its customers. In order to meet the ever-growing demands, company realized the need to develop a workforce that is future-ready.

The company plans to hire experienced Mid to Sr. level IT professionals as well as fresh graduates through exhaustive campus drives, job-mela programs, and social media handles. Keeping the pan India reach in mind, Mouri Tech is planning to expand its footprint in tier two cities as well and aggressively hire for majority of new jobs.

The company is witnessing growing businesses across AI, RPA, Digital Transformation, and other segments. New jobs are also getting created in the latest technology stack such as Data Sciences (Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML)), Cyber Security, Infrastructure, and Cloud solutions to automation. The hiring will definitely help Global and Indian customers to accelerate digital transformation with faster execution.

"These are tough times - When COVID-19 situation posed tremendous challenges; but also gave the opportunity to refine and reshape on our commitment to being consistent and flexible. Consistent to serve better and flexible to our customer needs. The smaller Indian cities are IT Talent Hubs yet to be explored fully, so we choose to expand by adding thousands of new jobs in these cities," says Global CEO of Mouri Tech, Anil Yerramreddy.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:17 PM IST