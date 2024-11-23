 Global Billionaire Leader: What’s Behind Elon Musk’s Explosive Wealth Surge?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGlobal Billionaire Leader: What’s Behind Elon Musk’s Explosive Wealth Surge?

Global Billionaire Leader: What’s Behind Elon Musk’s Explosive Wealth Surge?

This perk-up in his wealth was fuelled by the gains in his flagship companies. Apart from this, the market rally following the US presidential election also gave a boost to his net worth.

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Tesla chief and the tech mogul, Elon Musk become the wealthiest individual in history. As of November 22, 2024, the SpaceX boss net worth surged to a whopping USD 334.3 billion.

This perk-up in his wealth was fuelled by the gains in his flagship companies. Apart from this, the market rally following the US presidential election also gave a boost to his net worth.

His wealth this year saw a major boost followed by his stakes in Tesla, SpaceX and his AI company xAI.

Here is a breakdown of his stake in these companies:

FPJ Shorts
'Never Had A Good Experience With Them': Krishnappa Gowtham Reveals The Team He Doesn't Wish To Play For In IPL 2025, Makes Stunning Claim; Video
'Never Had A Good Experience With Them': Krishnappa Gowtham Reveals The Team He Doesn't Wish To Play For In IPL 2025, Makes Stunning Claim; Video
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls NDA's Loss 'Painful' After INDIA Alliance Wins State With 56 Seats
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls NDA's Loss 'Painful' After INDIA Alliance Wins State With 56 Seats
Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi Wins Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Seat In Close Contest Against AIMIM's Ateeque Ahmad Khan
Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi Wins Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Seat In Close Contest Against AIMIM's Ateeque Ahmad Khan
'Apni Beti Se Puch Lena...': Prajakta Koli Reacts To Woman Who Blamed Her For Teaching Young Girls To Marry Late
'Apni Beti Se Puch Lena...': Prajakta Koli Reacts To Woman Who Blamed Her For Teaching Young Girls To Marry Late

Tesla

Musk holds a 13 per cent stake, valued at USD 145 billion. The stock price of Tesla after US presidential election surged 40 per cent, hitting UISD 352.56 per share, its highest in over three years. This alone added USD 7 billion to Musk's fortune in a single day.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

SpaceX

Musk's 42 per cent stake in the rocket company is valued at USD 210 billion, which added another USD 88 billion to his wealth.

As per speculation, the upcoming round of SpaceX could push its valuation to USD 250 billion, and might add USD 18 billion to Musk’s fortune.

Read Also
NTPC Green Energy IPO Wrap: Allotment, GMP, And Key Listing Details; Everything You Need To Know
article-image

xAI

Musk owns 60 per cent of the generative AI firm xAI which is now valued at USD 50 billion, adding USD 13 billion to his wealth.

Setting Records

During Tesla’s pandemic boom in November 2021, Musk has reclaimed the title of owning the largest fortune ever tracked by Forbes, surpassing his previous record of USD 320.3 billion set.

(File photo) Elon Musk

(File photo) Elon Musk | Wilkimedia Commons

In addition, it is intriguing to note that the SpaceX boss, Musk’s net worth now places him USD 80 billion ahead of Larry Ellison, the chairman of Oracle and the world’s second-richest individual, who has a net worth of USD 235 billion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Global Billionaire Leader: What’s Behind Elon Musk’s Explosive Wealth Surge?

Global Billionaire Leader: What’s Behind Elon Musk’s Explosive Wealth Surge?

Adani Group's 11 Public Firms Not Subject To Any US Indictment,' Says Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh

Adani Group's 11 Public Firms Not Subject To Any US Indictment,' Says Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Real Estate Sector Applauds Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Real Estate Sector Applauds Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory

India's Bilateral Trade With ASEAN Sees 5.2% Growth At $73 Billion In April-Oct

India's Bilateral Trade With ASEAN Sees 5.2% Growth At $73 Billion In April-Oct

NTPC Green Energy IPO Wrap: Allotment, GMP, And Key Listing Details; Everything You Need To Know

NTPC Green Energy IPO Wrap: Allotment, GMP, And Key Listing Details; Everything You Need To Know