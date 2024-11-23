Global Billionaire Leader: What’s Behind Elon Musk’s Explosive Wealth Surge?

Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

Tesla chief and the tech mogul, Elon Musk become the wealthiest individual in history. As of November 22, 2024, the SpaceX boss net worth surged to a whopping USD 334.3 billion.

This perk-up in his wealth was fuelled by the gains in his flagship companies. Apart from this, the market rally following the US presidential election also gave a boost to his net worth.

His wealth this year saw a major boost followed by his stakes in Tesla, SpaceX and his AI company xAI.

Here is a breakdown of his stake in these companies:

Tesla

Musk holds a 13 per cent stake, valued at USD 145 billion. The stock price of Tesla after US presidential election surged 40 per cent, hitting UISD 352.56 per share, its highest in over three years. This alone added USD 7 billion to Musk's fortune in a single day.

SpaceX

Musk's 42 per cent stake in the rocket company is valued at USD 210 billion, which added another USD 88 billion to his wealth.

As per speculation, the upcoming round of SpaceX could push its valuation to USD 250 billion, and might add USD 18 billion to Musk’s fortune.

xAI

Musk owns 60 per cent of the generative AI firm xAI which is now valued at USD 50 billion, adding USD 13 billion to his wealth.

Setting Records

During Tesla’s pandemic boom in November 2021, Musk has reclaimed the title of owning the largest fortune ever tracked by Forbes, surpassing his previous record of USD 320.3 billion set.

In addition, it is intriguing to note that the SpaceX boss, Musk’s net worth now places him USD 80 billion ahead of Larry Ellison, the chairman of Oracle and the world’s second-richest individual, who has a net worth of USD 235 billion.