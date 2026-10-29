GK Energy Half-Year Consolidated Profit Rises 29.3% To ₹109.02 Crore, Plans Five New Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries And IPO Fund Reallocation

GK Energy |

Mumbai: GK Energy Limited announced a consolidated net profit of ₹109.02 crore for the half-year ended September 30, 2026, marking a significant increase of 29.3% compared to ₹84.23 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year stood at ₹913.85 crore, up from ₹728.83 crore in the previous year. Total consolidated income for the period reached ₹919.34 crore, compared to ₹732.32 crore year-on-year.

Half-Year Expenses

Total consolidated expenses for the half-year were ₹773.27 crore, an increase from ₹619.08 crore reported in the same period last year. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the half-year ended September 30, 2026, were ₹5.37, up from ₹4.90 a year ago.

IPO Fund Reallocation

The Board of Directors approved the reallocation of ₹1.91 crore of unutilised IPO proceeds. These funds, originally earmarked for issue-related expenses, will now be directed towards general corporate purposes, pending shareholder approval.

Proposed Subsidiaries

GK Energy plans to incorporate five new wholly-owned subsidiaries: GK Energy BESS Private Limited, GK Energy BESS One Private Limited, GK Energy BESS Two Private Limited, GK Energy BESS Three Private Limited, and GK Energy BESS Four Private Limited. These entities will operate in the energy sector.

Board Meeting

The company's board meeting on October 29, 2026, considered and approved these financial results and strategic initiatives. The meeting commenced at 10:00 A.M. (IST) and concluded at 11:50 A.M. (IST).

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.