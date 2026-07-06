GK Energy Lands ₹235.92 Crore MSEDCL Project, 10,000 Solar-Powered Pumps To Boost Irrigation

GK Energy secured a ₹235.92 crore order from MSEDCL to install 10,000 solar-powered water pumping systems across Maharashtra. |

Mumbai: GK Energy announced on Monday, 6 July 2026, that it has secured an order worth Rs 235.92 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to deploy 10,000 off-grid DC solar-powered water pumping systems across Maharashtra.

Project Scope

The order includes the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of 3 HP, 5 HP, and 7.5 HP solar-powered agricultural pumping systems. This initiative falls under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.

Execution Timeline

The project is expected to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the Work Order or Notice to Proceed (NTP).

Impact on Farmers

This deployment aims to provide farmers with reliable and sustainable access to energy for irrigation, reducing their reliance on conventional power sources. It is intended to strengthen the state's solar-powered agricultural irrigation infrastructure.

Company's Track Record

With this latest order, GK Energy has secured total orders worth ₹637.83 crore from MSEDCL. The company has installed over 140,000 renewable energy systems and commissioned more than 617 MW of renewable energy capacity across India by March 2026.

Management Commentary

Gopal Kabra, Chairman & Managing Director of GK Energy, stated that the company's strength lies in combining rural market understanding with execution capabilities. He added that this approach allows for efficient and scalable delivery of decentralised renewable energy projects.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.